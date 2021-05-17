Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.86 ($118.66).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 47.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €121.69. Varta has a one year low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

