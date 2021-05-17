BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price decreased by Truist from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $7,127,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.