Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Bird Construction in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

