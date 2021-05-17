BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $38,909.81 and $1,432.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00797451 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 576.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

