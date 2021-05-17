Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.95

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.95 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14.

About Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

