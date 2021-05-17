Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $7.22 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $4,811.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.44 or 0.00535010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00198560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00258516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

