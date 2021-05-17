Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $29.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blink Charging shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 3,128 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.