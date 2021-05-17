Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Capitalization Achieves $6.18 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and $12,300.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00086377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 107,123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01136957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00115087 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,015,044 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

