Blue Fin Capital Inc. Buys 54 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $344.26 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.41 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

