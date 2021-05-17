Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRG. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.51. 280,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,335. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $268.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

