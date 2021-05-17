Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $103.79 million and $33.06 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.84 or 0.01240447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00115047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,449,472 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

