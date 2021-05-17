BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$223.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$216.56.

CTC.A stock opened at C$210.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$93.50 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$191.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$173.85. The firm has a market cap of C$12.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.09.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

