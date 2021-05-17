BMO Capital Markets Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$27.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.29.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 56.41. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$18.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.18.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.