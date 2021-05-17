BMO Capital Markets Cuts Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Price Target to $17.00

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

Glatfelter stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.11 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,404,000 after acquiring an additional 353,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 218,604 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 205,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $1,792,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

