BMO Capital Markets Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

IFCZF opened at $132.46 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $138.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

