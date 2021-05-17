BMO Capital Markets Increases Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $33.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

NLSN opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 195,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,733,000 after purchasing an additional 168,881 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

