BMO Capital Markets Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to C$27.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWYUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.10.

CWYUF opened at $24.19 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

