BMO Capital Markets Trims Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Target Price to C$4.75

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.45.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.18.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,300 shares in the company, valued at C$327,159.33. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 183,880 shares of company stock worth $736,571.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

