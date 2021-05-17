BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 5,718,985 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 567.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up approximately 1.0% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $241,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

PLUG traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.34. 344,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,964,625. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

