BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,768 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.48% of Entegris worth $72,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after buying an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

