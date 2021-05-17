BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $130.06 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.19% of NetEase worth $130,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NetEase by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

NTES stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,203. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

