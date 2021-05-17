BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,293 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DVA stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,324. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

