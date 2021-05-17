BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 24,617 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $43,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,460. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $154.67 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.54 and a 200 day moving average of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

