Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$83.25 during trading on Friday. 469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.