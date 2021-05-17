boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $$92.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

