Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,708.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $36.56 or 0.00082920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $74,708.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00088005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00474313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00231156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.01159735 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

