BOScoin (BOS) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1,173.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

