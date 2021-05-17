Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.67.

BYDGF opened at $176.83 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

