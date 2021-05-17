Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$260.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$275.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$251.10.

BYD stock opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$224.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$221.10. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$184.84 and a one year high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

