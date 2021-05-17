Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $5.50 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.55. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

