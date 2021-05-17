Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $65,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $856.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $806.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $730.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.52 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

