Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $286.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

