Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average of $163.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50.
In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares in the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
