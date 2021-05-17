Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day moving average of $163.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,426.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,913,000 after buying an additional 321,792 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.