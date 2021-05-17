Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Brinker International worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAT opened at $63.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

