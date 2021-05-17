Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.85.

NYSE EAT opened at $63.55 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

