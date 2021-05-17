BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $9,642,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,341,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,268,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 239,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $706.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.87 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

