BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.