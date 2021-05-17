BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.64 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

