BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,294 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,067 shares of company stock worth $2,267,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.51.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

