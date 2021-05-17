Britt Morries Sells 3,100 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $65.38. 131,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,616. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.12 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.