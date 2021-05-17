Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 16,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

