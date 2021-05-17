Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.46.

BRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.34. 19,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

