Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

