Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report $63.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.89 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $280.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $494,293.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,334 shares of company stock worth $7,370,350. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. 375,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.