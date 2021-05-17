Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Globus Medical reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

