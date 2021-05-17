Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce sales of $93.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.90 million and the lowest is $92.92 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $55.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $395.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.43 million to $396.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $603.38 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,972,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

