Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $191.07 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

