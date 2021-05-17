Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

