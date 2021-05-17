Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $95.20.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
