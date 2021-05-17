Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

