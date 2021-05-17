Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Announce -$0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.